Fortnite players slam latest UI changes: ‘New locker is abysmal’

In Fortnite Chapter 5, Epic Introduced quite a few changes to the game, including one nobody asked for: an updated locker UI.

On Dec. 4, many Fortnite players expressed their dissatisfaction with the new locker UI on Reddit, as for many this change is even worse than the new movement. The updated locker separated elements of older presets, making managing your skins more complicated than it should be.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I don’t get why my wraps and emotes are separate from skins,” one fan said, adding that it’s just a waste of time trying to match wraps, emotes, and skins as opposed to having one preset that included everything.

“Seriously, who looked at the locker changes and thought it was a good idea?” another fan wrote. Creating matching sets was a large part of cosmetics in the game, but now all of them are separated into different tabs. Several fans wrote they don’t want to buy skins anymore simply because of how tedious it is to use the new UI.

Moreover, the locker by itself became way more confusing to navigate through. It took us a solid 15 minutes to find individual presets for wraps and emotes because they were hidden at the bottom of the screen. Have we mentioned there is also no way (at least an obvious one) to delete those presets?

This is not the first time Epic Games changed the locker UI for no apparent reason. Some may argue it’s because of the introduction of new locker sections like “cars” and “instruments” but nothing stopped the devs from adding those sections to an old preset design.