Fortnite players seem torn on the My Hero Academia Mythic weapon

Fortnite is a popular multiplayer game, with part of that constant engagement coming from the interest in a plethora of collaborations. The current My Hero Academia crossover has brought some of the most popular characters from the anime, as well as new features, to the battle royale. But the new Mythic weapon, Deku’s Smash, is being heavily critiqued by the community.

Some users on Reddit are comparing Deku’s Smash to the Kamehameha from the Dragon Ball collab added this past summer. While the items’ projectiles are a little different, they are largely activated and aimed the same way. One of the more noticeable differences is the freedom of motion with the MHA Mythic, as compared to the Dragon Ball one, and this is viewed as being too easy to aim with.

Another major difference between the two weapons is the level of damage done, with Deku’s Smash purportedly doing 210 more damage than the Kamehameha and decimating any buildings in its path. The Kamehameha, on the other hand, only did 90 damage and only destroyed things in a very narrow straight line.

One of the biggest complaints seems to be that there aren’t any counters to the ability in the game right now, whereas the Kamehameha could easily be avoided due to its slow movement speed. Because of the free movement after casting Deku’s Smash, you can aim and follow players way easier. This makes the strategies learned to cope with the Kamehameha nearly useless.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t any ways to counter it, though, as another Reddit user has pointed out. You’ll need to make sure you have the right item in your inventory to get away, however, with the Shockwave Hammer being your best bet to fly away at a moment’s notice. Using the Hammer to get away, a player is even able to secure a win thanks to this maneuver.

It’s not an overly complicated maneuver, with players having plenty of time to become familiar with the Hammer this season. But finding one over the course of the game requires that you go to a specific location and search for the right chests. Another option is to find them on defeated players, but this is obviously a less-than-guaranteed way to find them.

Regardless of where you stand on the Deku’s Smash Mythic, it will only be around for another 10 days or so. Players who can’t stand it can take a break during that time or just log in to complete the season and event challenges for the experience.