Fortnite players joke about Toy Soldiers skins being pay-to-win

Fortnite: Battle Royale character skins provide no competitive advantage, Epic reminds players when they go to the Item Shop. But that statement seems to be slightly wrong for the game’s latest skins from the Toy Soldier set.

These skins take inspiration from green plastic toy soldiers. Of course, they had to be green when Epic added them to Fortnite, and that’s where the issue is. These skins’ shade of green is nearly the same as that of grass and some plants spread across the island, which means players can crouch next to some of them to blend in and become almost impossible for other players to notice.

Players have been joking around with that on social media, saying there’s “this bug” with the skin that makes you invisible in parts of the map. Some screengrabs show that these shades are so similar that players using this skin don’t even need to use a bush, as some would usually use to hide and surprise their opponents. Simply crouching next to a plant is enough. Even some Fortnite pros said the Toy Soldier set has pay-to-win skins.

Even though most players commenting on the colors seem to be taking this issue lightly, it might be a problem that Epic could tackle in the future. The entire Fortnite team is currently on a break until July 8, which means that if Epic is making any changes to Toy Soldiers’ shades of green, it should take a while to be deployed. Especially for beginner players who might not be as attentive as experts, these skins can really provide a competitive advantage for whoever is wearing them since it becomes harder to spot them on the grass.

If you want to try it yourself, the Toy Soldiers set is still available in Fortnite’s Item Shop at least until this evening’s rotation.