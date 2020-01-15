Fortnite players can shoot through ramps thanks to a new glitch

The latest patch for Fortnite, v11.40, was released today after almost a month of no new content from the developers. Epic Games employees were away for two weeks to celebrate the holidays, so there weren’t any staff members in the offices to implement bug fixes or adjustments.

HypeX, one of Fortnite’s most notable data miners, posted a video from RadiusFN, revealing a new glitch that was introduced with the today’s update.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter There’s a glitch where you can shoot through ramps 🤔 Via: @radiusfn https://t.co/tFQYLL1Urb

The video shows a player running up an enemy’s ramp and eliminating them by aiming down sights through the wooden structure.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you look at the screengrab above, you’ll notice that the player was able to aim through the ramp’s wooden planks to place their reticle directly on the enemy’s head and earn a critical headshot.

Related: When does Ninja’s Fortnite skin release?

Player builds are used to provide protection. If people are able to eliminate others through small cracks, then this new method could completely change the meta in the popular battle royale game.

The official Fortnite Trello board hasn’t been updated to include the ramp glitch yet.