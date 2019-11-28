Fortnite players can earn an animated Autumn-themed weapon Wrap in new Quest

Fortnite players from around the world can team up to earn the special animated Falling Leaf Wrap from the Autumn Queen’s Quest, Epic Games revealed today.

In order to earn this season-themed wrap, Fortnite players have to earn points in any of three different ways.

Healing allies with the Bandage Bazooka – rewards one point per one HP healed

Reviving a teammate – reward two points

Playing a match with a Friend – rewards five points

Upon reaching 2.5 billion points by 7pm CT on Dec. 1, all players who played at least one match during the event period will be rewarded with the Wrap by Dec. 6.

Players should try to party up with friends and get into a lot of fights so they can heal and revive one another. This method can be used to maximize the number of points players can earn.

The wrap features brightly-colored Autumn leaves falling from the top of the weapon to the bottom, symbolizing the Autumn trees. The wrap seems to feature a small orange tint with a yellow colorway throughout. But, it’s hard to view on the Legendary Assault Rifle.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Currently, Fortnite players have earned over 31 million points a few hours since the event’s release. So, this task looks easy to complete for Fortnite players.

You can track the progress of the Autumn Queen’s Quest by using its official website, which displays the number of points that players have earned and the number of points needed to reach the final goal.