Fortnite player matches against opponent with one of the rarest cosmetics in the game

While many players will say that the start of Fortnite was sometime in 2017, the truth is that the game was undergoing Alpha testing as early as 2014. And as with most games, players who participated in Alpha testing are rewarded with special signifiers of their participation. Now a user has seemingly spotted a seven-year-old Alpha cosmetic in Fortnite.

In a recent Reddit post, a user showed a player they had recently matched with in Fortnite‘s Save the World game mode. StW is the original game mode of Fortnite and would have. The Alphas date back to 2014 and 2015, making the cosmetic seven to eight years old, something the player who owns it should be proud of.

In a game with as many collectible cosmetics as Fortnite, players are always looking to compare their collections with others to see how they stack up. One could even argue that due to the exclusivity and age of this cosmetic, it’s one of the rarest in the game. It’s also worth noting that this player is seen in StW, as you can tell by the banner, the same mode they likely started seven years ago.

As the game goes on, these players continuing to stick around is a good sign for the game’s core gameplay and improvements so far. If Epic Games is able to retain old players like this while also working to bring in new ones, it’s likely that Fortnite could go on for the foreseeable future. As long as it keeps evolving the game, it’s likely that there could be many more Chapters of Fortnite.