Fortnite Patch 19.10 adds enormous wildlife, brings back Tilted Towers POI

It’s been a hot minute since Fortnite received a major patch. Since Chapter Three launched at the beginning of December 2021, the only notable update was Winterfest, an event to keep players entertained throughout the holidays.

But now the wait is finally over. Patch 19.10 brings much-anticipated content to the Fortnite island.

The most exciting change coming with the update is the return of the beloved Tilted Towers POI, the most infamous drop spot from Fortnite Chapter One. Tilted Towers was originally added to the island at the beginning of season four on Jan. 18, 2018, so it’s making a return exactly four years after its initial release.

Listed on Fortnite’s official community Trello board, here are the bugs that have reportedly been fixed in Patch 19.10.

General fixes

DLSS Temporarily Disabled for DirectX11

Battle Royale fixes

Retain DLSS functionality

Weekly Challenge: collect telescope parts fix

Network Connection Lost error when trying to join a match as a spectator.

Some outfits experience a dip in framerate and bright light when equipping Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters

Progress for some cosmetic challenge bundles is not visible

Healing while in a tent is disabled

Daily Quests don’t appear if another mode was last played

Creative fixes

Crash Pads do not visually look correct

Save The World fixes

Vacuum Tube Bow is not causing chain lighting effect



Switch and mobile fixes

The Storm is not as dense and is more transparent on Nintendo Switch

The update also brings back the Flare gun and Grenade Launcher that’s gone through some tweaks. Projectiles will now fire more directly at your target and explode after their first bounce. It can be found in Rare Chests, Supply Drops, and sharks.

Image via Epic Games

Enormous creatures called Klombos will also be roaming the island starting today. These peaceful giants can give you a ride or boost you up into the skies in case you need to glide away for any reason. Klombo’s favorite snack, Klomberry, can also be found growing in Butter Cake Bushes, giving health and shield when consumed.