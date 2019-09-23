Fortnite Overtime skin styles leaked

The skin styles for the Fortnite Season X Overtime challenges have been leaked, and some people are not in love with them.

A group of leakers revealed the three skin styles via Twitter earlier today, showing some rather shiny new outfits. One has a glossy silver top with disco ball-style pants. Another is decked out in red and gold leather, while the last is a llama with a lot of gold.

Some people aren’t impressed with the designs, though. One Twitter user said, “I hate being ungrateful but… ewww.” Another user said the skins are “very meh.”

Others came to the designers’ defense, saying people should be thankful since the designs are free. But it’s obvious that there are more than just a few that feel strongly about the skins’ designs.