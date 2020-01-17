Fortnite might be getting another Samsung-exclusive skin

Samsung Galaxy fans might be getting another exclusive skin to show off in Fortnite, according to a new leak.

Fortnite dataminers @FNLeaksAndInfo and @FortniteBR and writer Max Weinbach say that the newly leaked Iris skin looks to be an exclusive cosmetic bundled with the upcoming Galaxy S11 and S20.

Fortnite News on Twitter The leaked Iris skin is rumored to be an upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 exclusive cosmetic. The phones get revealed on February 11. (h/t @FNLeaksAndInfo & via @MaxWinebach)

Previously, Samsung has offered multiple skins in the past for buying one of its phones. The Galaxy outfit, IKONIK outfit, and GLOW outfit all were bundled with Samsung phones in the past.

Iris has a distinct look to her, and she even shares a similar color scheme and aesthetic to IKONIK. While nothing is confirmed, the puzzle pieces look to be falling into place.

Samsung Nederland on Twitter @IrisFNBR @LakoCloud I’ve just checked and at the moment, we don’t have any information about this skin, which looks good by the way. 😉 I suggest to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Tuesday, February 11. Perhaps we will announce something about a new skin, who knows.. ^Bruce

Samsung’s Netherlands account even posted a cheeky response to someone asking about the skin, saying that it looks good and posting a winking emoji. The tweet ends with teasing the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Feb. 11 where the phone is expected to be revealed.

For now, it’s all just rumors and speculation, but everything will be known within the next few weeks. Either way, it might be time to pick up a new phone.