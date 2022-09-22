Fortnite may have 8 more collabs planned before the end of 2022

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, and this is partly due to the business strategy of Epic Games. The developer is constantly introducing new content in the form of collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment. In the last year alone, we’ve seen multiple Marvel collabs, a Bruno Mars collab, and Dragon Ball Z, with rumors about more incoming.

There are eight additional collaborations scheduled to come to Fortnite in the next few months, according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. Henderson says that these are all “penciled in” for the rest of 2022. With three months left in the year, that roughly translates to nearly three collabs per month, with one month having two.

We will at least get EIGHT more collaborations in Fortnite until the end of 2022, according to @_Tom_Henderson_! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 21, 2022

This year has already had some amazing collaborations, with the Dragon Ball Z update taking over the island and adding two new Mythic items. While that collab ended with Chapter Three, season three, it enthused a lot of players about more collaborations in the future. If any of the upcoming crossovers are half as good as the Dragon Ball Z one, then fans are sure to be happy.

In the same update, Henderson says that Chapter Three, season four will end on Dec. 4, with Chapter Three, season five starting on Dec. 5. It’s worth noting that this could be a day or two off since the current countdowns in-game point to the season ending sometime around Dec. 3.

This is all speculation until proven otherwise, and we likely won’t know if Henderson is right until the end of this year. That being said, he was correct, if slightly off, about when Starfire and Dreamer would be coming to Fortnite.

If these rumors turn out to be true, it seems that Epic isn’t slowing down on the collaborations anytime soon.