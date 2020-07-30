Fortnite map update, water level lowered again | Dot Esports

As the water level lowers we are treated to new uncovered locations previously unreachable.

Fortnite’s map is set to face its next evolution as the water level lowers once again, revealing new locations that were previously submerged in water.

In a tweet from ShiinaBR, the new map can be seen showcasing all the changes and new locations available in the game later today.

The new Water Level just got decrypted and will be In-Game in 2 hours!



The next Water Level "WL0" will contain the Atlantis POI and should be In-Game within the next 7 days! pic.twitter.com/H9vVG1WYxh — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 30, 2020

One of the biggest changes is the return of the popular location Sweaty Sands as well as roads appearing at Slurpy Swamp.

Also it the tweet, the Fortnite leaker shared that the highly anticipated Atlantis point of interest should be added to the game within the next seven days.

Earlier this month data miners believe they found a copy of the final map after the water level has lowered entirely exposing a new location titled “The Ruins” believed to be Atlantis.

While currently not available in the game, the location that was first seen in the Black Manta skin reveal trailer has been rumored to enter the game as an Aquaman specific POI.

The Aquaman skin was first shown in the Fortnite chapter two season three launch trailer and was added to the game, unlockable by completing in-game challenges after purchasing the seasons battle pass. The Black Manta skin, however, was added to the Fortnite store later in the season for a cost of 950 V-Bucks.

As the water level continues to lower, It would seem we only have a short amount of time left to experience all of the water-based additions to the season before there comes another drastic change in the map.