Fortnite leaks point to big potential changes for the island | Dot Esports

The leaks are coming and so are the aliens as season seven draws to a close.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven is coming to a close and Slone is planning on dealing with the alien invasion. But big changes are coming to the island, according to leaks.

The leaks came from iFireMonkey, who released challenge information for the next two weeks. Each challenge will have an element of lore to it and the climax of the story is reaching its tipping point.

In the first challenge, IO is about to make a move that seeks to end the alien invasion on the island. In the second challenge, the Mothership is “coming down.” There’s sure to be some widespread damage as the Mothership comes down and wrecks everything in its path.

The third challenge hints at the damage, although it’s unclear exactly what kind of damage the island will sustain. Regardless, there are indications that some major changes to the map could be coming in season eight.

Regarding season eight, there are also leaks pointing to an Egyptian theme, as pointed out by HYPEX. How the story connects will likely be revealed in the end-of-season event for season seven.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

– Pyramid

– Cubes

– Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

There are also hints of an open-world themed game mode due for season eight. Because the Fortnite map is so large, fans are speculating that it could be an open world. But regardless of what mode it is, the map for it is huge. There are no details as to what the mode might be yet, but as the end-of-season seven draws closer and more details are revealed, fans may get more of a glimpse into what’s to come in season eight.