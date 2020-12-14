Fortnite is getting a new Performance mode on PC tomorrow to boost FPS and performance | Dot Esports

Starting tomorrow, the PC version of Fortnite will have a “Performance mode” to help the game run better on computers with older specs, Epic Games announced today.

Performance mode will help boost performance by “trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU.” For players on low scalability settings, it will allow the game “to run better than ever before and maintain a smoother framerate.”

PC not quite what it used to be?



With the next update, the new Fortnite Performance Mode lightens the load on your CPU and GPU boosting your PC FPS. Fortnite will run better and maintain a smooth framerate.



Learn how to set Performance Mode: https://t.co/LrbiOU5xXe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2020

With the advent of Performance mode, players will also be able to opt-out of high resolution textures through the Epic Games Launcher installation options page, furthering performance.

Removing the high quality textures will lower the game size to as small as 17 GB with all optional components removed.

“Performance mode is made possible by lowering in-game visual quality to increase framerate and is a great way for users to hop in and experience the game as long as they meet the Fortnite system requirements,” Epic said. “Along with the option to uninstall high resolution textures, players can now get in quicker than ever before and still enjoy the game as intended.”

Screengrab via Epic Games

Epic gave an example of just how much of a boost in performance the game can get, even on old hardware. FPS performance can be doubled in some circumstances.