Fortnite is getting a Junk Rift item, data miners claim

New leaks are now emerging from Fortnite’s recent v10.10 update, and it seems that players will be introduced to an all-new throwable item in the coming days – likely with v10.10’s content update next week.

The item was first spotted in the leaked loading screen for the upcoming Junk Storm limited-time mission. Completing 3 challenges from Junk Storm will grant players the loading screen, which shows a character using the upcoming item.

Image via Epic Games | Leak by ShiinaBR

Since then, data-miners have found files that hint at the item entering the game’s meta next week. Players still don’t know the exact way this will be used, but it’s assumed from the loading screen that the Junk Rift could possibly spawn junk and debris to then fall on an unsuspecting enemy.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Junk Rift fits in with the current meta, and if players will consider it a worthy item to keep in their limited amount of inventory slots. It’s likely that it will just become yet another item that players barely use, but we’ll have to see its effect on the game’s meta before we can judge its power.

Expect it to show up in next week’s v10.10 content update, which should be occurring on either Tuesday or Wednesday next week.