Fortnite is getting a Halo-like Shield Bubble item soon

A new Fortnite: Battle Royale item has been revealed.

The Shield Bubble is the latest item set to be introduced to Fortnite, according to today’s in-game News message. When used, a bubble will burst wherever the item is thrown and it’ll create a dome around the area to protect players from projectile damage.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It’s unknown if anyone inside the shield will still be able to shoot out of it, but this item could be vital in early fights or help save downed teammates during a hectic battle.

For those who have played games like Halo 3 and used the Bubble Shield, you should know what to expect when using this new item.

A release date, as well as details on the duration of the item or any other effects, aren’t known at this time. Keep an eye on Epic’s official social media accounts for more information about the Shield Bubble.