Fortnite is expected to ban Discord bot exploit users, according to leak

Fortnite has earned a fan base of millions of players at times throughout its run and a long-lasting community has sprung up around it. This has turned out to be largely positive for the game, but it’s also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they’re found out. And now, a recent exploit from this past December will earn some users a ban, according to a new leak making its rounds on Twitter.

According to a tweet from Fortnite content creator iFireMonkey, those who used a Discord bot to get the Slap Berry exploit will receive a wave of bans from Epic Games soon. This would follow a series of bans that some players received right before Christmas last year. Now that Epic is finally back from its holiday break, it could be that it intends to catch up with those who abused its systems.

According to MagmaReef, Epic is going to issue more matchmaking bans to those who have continued to take advantage of the Slap Berry exploit that was available in some unreleased LTMs.



Players were able to earn hundreds of levels by using a Discord bot to gain access to unreleased Limited Time Modes (LTMs), where they were able to harvest an unlimited number of Slap Berries. With each action gaining a flat rate of XP, players were able to game the system for hundreds of levels, bypassing the battle pass and earning an entire season’s rewards in an afternoon.

Epic has been kind of wishy-washy about enforcing punishments based on exploits in the past, so it’s no surprise that they keep happening. This action could deter fans from finding cheats to get more experience, but it’s not likely.

It’s currently unclear whether these will be temporary or permanent bans, just that they’re expected to happen soon. Either way, some players are going to have to learn to live without Fortnite for a little while and think hard about how they earn their XP in the game.