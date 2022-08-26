Fortnite is bringing back the Gen Hoshino Soundwave Series, for some reason

Fortnite has managed to evolve over the years into something much more than its tower defense and battle royale roots. Instead, Epic Games has created a platform that can celebrate all of pop culture, such as the frequent celebrations of music the game hosts.

Now it seems that Epic is rerunning one of their past Soundwave Series concerts, for some unknown reason.

According to the announcement posted on the Fortnite Twitter account, Gen Hoshino will receive a second run of his recorded concert in the game. It will start on Aug. 30 at 7am CT and goes until Sept. 2 at 7am CT. The reason for this repeat hasn’t been announced by Epic, but that hasn’t kept some of the fans from speculating.

Catch a repeat showing of @gen_senden’s Soundwave Series starting August 31 at 8 AM ET until September 2 at 8 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/sopCimZ1fE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2022

When Gen Hoshino’s Soundwave Series first happened, it was rumored there was an emote that was supposed to come with it. It was found in the game’s files ahead of the event but it seemed incomplete without any music attached to it. Some have speculated this second run of the Soundwave Series might bring back the emote with it, this time properly working.

For those who weren’t there when it first premiered at the beginning of June this year, this will serve as a great opportunity to try it out. During the event were whisked through the clouds to a beautiful park where they could dance to their hearts’ content.

While fans got plenty of Hoshino’s energetic music earlier this summer, they’ll have the opportunity to jump back in and enjoy it soon.