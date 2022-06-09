Fortnite hosting Emote Royale 2022 for community emotes

Fortnite is a game that’s built by and for its community, often seeking community input through surveys or voting in-game. Now, the battle royale is hosting a competition for fans to see their own emote recreated in the game. The competition is called Emote Royale and will reward the best community submission with an emote in the game.

Epic shared a video alongside the announcement that features a previous submission being recreated by some of the characters. Players have a chance to win up to $2,500 and see their emote come to life if they win, according to the blog post. The competition started today at 9am CT and will run until June 15 at 10:59pm CT.

You just might be the next best thing in Fortnite!



Emote Royale 2022 is here and we’re looking for you to show us what you got.



Find out more: https://t.co/Tblul1mEBM pic.twitter.com/ixaLXnZWto — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 9, 2022

While previous emote competitions requested dances, there is no such limitation here. Players are free to submit a dance or any other motion. To enter a submission, players will need to upload it to TikTok or Instagram with the hashtags #EmoteRoyale2022 and #contest. Any submissions that don’t use both of those hashtags will become invalid.

Players are allowed to use music and sound effects, but they have to be from the link in the official Emote Royale 2022 blog post. Some of the music included features electric swing music and other dramatic tracks.

The 2020 Emote Royale winner was posted on TikTok and featured the dance below. What’s even better is that Fortnite gave this community submitted emote away for free to anyone who logged in during a specific period of time.

Grab a friend and groove to the music with these smooth moves by @tiktok_us Emote Royale Winner, Michael (TikTok: michaelmejeh).



Pick up the new Verve Emote for free when you login between now and July 29 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/pB2FmpFSga — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2020

Whether Fortnite gives the next winning emote away for free will have to be seen when the competition ends in less than a week.