Fortnite's Hearts Wild event kicks off today: Cups, Team Battles, and helping Fishstick find a date | Dot Esports

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and Epic Games is celebrating early with plenty of love and loot.

Fortnite and skins go hand in hand, and besides something old and something new available in the shop, Epic's latest cosmetic is the Lovely outfit. Before the skin hits the store, though, players will get a chance to win her heart through the Hearts Wild Cup.

Love is in the air on the Island and things are gonna get wild... Hearts Wild!



Find love with Fishstick, Compete in the Hearts Wild Cup to earn an Outfit early, join in on some Team Battles, create your own Papercraft and more 💘



It's a server-wide, three-hour competition on Feb. 9 where you and a partner will race through Duos matches to earn points. After at most 10 matches, the couple with the highest total on each server will receive the Lovely outfit and back bling. The full ruleset for the tournament can be found here.

Image via Epic Games

If you miss out on the event, there will still be plenty of love to go around with the Hearts Wild Team Battles. Community Battles are back with a rosy twist. From Feb. 10 to 17, players will have a chance to collaborate with their favorite creators in a series of unique challenges. The top placers stand to win a bevy of romantic presents, including pickaxes, sprays, and wraps.

Image via Epic Games

More quests will go live on Feb. 11 at 8am CT, featuring everyone's treasured Fishstick, where netting him a Valentine's Day date will help speed up your experience gain. Big Chuggus and Lovely will also need help, so ready your little wings and bow and arrows.

For the more creative side of things, you can check out the new, thoughtfully crafted Welcome Hub featuring Team Creative Minds' work from Feb. 9 to 16 or download your own papercraft via Fortnite Cosplay for an impromptu carnival.