Fortnite has vaulted 2 popular items ahead of Chapter 4, season 2’s release

Fortnite is an ever-changing battle royale, which means that there will occasionally be issues that developer Epic Games will need to resolve. This can often mean that items need to be removed from the game entirely, only to come back a little while later. But thanks to a new bug with two really popular items, multiple items have been removed from the game right before the current season ends.

According to tweets from the official Fortnite account and data miners, both the Shockwave Hammer and the Slurp Juice have been removed from the game due to issues. While it’s unclear what these problems are, there are less than 72 hours left in the season, so no one knows if these items will come back before the downtime for Fortnite MEGA.

Due to an issue, we have vaulted the Shockwave Hammer.

Any quests requiring the Shockwave Hammer have been swapped. pic.twitter.com/Y13GKXBeGH — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 7, 2023

In the tweet announcing the Shockwave Hammer has been removed, Epic said any quests featuring the weapon have been swapped. This doesn’t look hopeful for the item returning before this season ends and it’s unclear if it will be included as a part of the next season. It’s a somewhat divisive item, so this is likely to be seen as a positive by some of the game’s fan base as well.

The Slurp Juice has been vaulted too. pic.twitter.com/D3eNz3XsA6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 7, 2023

The Slurp Juice is an item that was added later in the season, so players only got a couple of weeks to test it out before it was removed. There’s no post from Fortnite Status about this item being removed, so it’s likely that it was only supposed to be a limited-time consumable. It is Tuesday, and Epic usually makes these changes around this time every week.