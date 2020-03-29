Fortnite has two bugs that are allowing players to win almost every match if they are done correctly. Popular Australian streamer LazarBeam explained how to perform an invisible glitch with a cardboard box and harpoon gun and how to break the sky barrier with a helicopter and grappling hook.

LazarBeam recently explained both glitches in a YouTube video. The first glitch allows players to be completely invisible by using a cardboard box and harpoon gun. When a player crouches and aims their harpoon gun while in a cardboard box, their player model is invisible to other players. They are still able to fire their gun and kill enemies who have no idea where they are being shot from.

The glitch works with other weapons, but all other weapons besides the harpoon gun are still visible to enemy players. The cardboard boxes also appear open when the glitch is happening, so players should be cautious if they run into a seemingly empty opened box.

The second glitch requires a grappling gun and helicopter and allows players to avoid all enemies by breaking the sky barrier. The helicopter normally stops at 280 meters in the air, which still allows players on the ground to see and damage the helicopter. When players spam the pilot with a grappling gun, however, the helicopter continues to ascend into the air and break the sky barrier.

LazarBeam and his teammate were able to go 1,200 meters into the air before encountering a death barrier that sent their helicopter into a spiral. The players in the final circle had no idea where they were, so if they stayed slightly lower, they would’ve had a guaranteed win.

Both glitches are easy to perform and will likely be rampant problems within the next few days. Fans should expect some of these items to vaulted while Epic figures out a way to fix the bugs.