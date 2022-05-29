Fortnite FNCS Chapter 3 season 2: Scores and standings

The Chapter Three, season two Fortnite Champions Series (FNCS) saw some of the best, most action-packed matches fans could expect.

The duos tournament kicked off on May 2 and players were slowly eliminated through qualifiers and semifinals until the best made it to the finals of the tournament. Unlike public matches, this game mode doesn’t feature the Zero Build mechanics and allows players to unleash their castle-making skills with the game’s iconic building mechanic.

Here are all the scores and standings for the FNCS across all regions in which the games have ended so far.

FNCS Chapter Three, season two standings: Europe

Several duos came within arm’s length of each other in the cutthroat competition, but in the end, Lootboy aqua and Tundra Veno came up on top with a whopping number of three victory royales under their bag and securing 362 points. The champions took the lion’s share of the region’s $1,362,500 prize pool and a rare Axe of the Champions pickaxe.

Screengrab via Epic Games

FNCS Chapter Three, season two standings: Asia

Leveraging the solid performance on the first day of the finals, Runa1x and Walltaker7 came up on top of the standings with 350 points including two victory royales. Despite earning just 102 points on the second day, their strong performance let them lift the trophy. Due to their first-place finish, they will be rewarded with $30,000, as well as the Axe of the Champions pickaxe. Cr alice and WzD wicKeSy, at 528 points, fell short of tying with the winners by just one point.

Screengrab via Epic Games

FNCS Chapter Three, season two standings: Middle East

KINGS Krool and Medal Astra get on the top of the leaderboard on the second day of the finals with a terrific performance. They secured 394 points getting two victory royale to their names. They will be rewarded with $25,000 and one rare the axe of the champions pickaxe. KINGS Bleed and KINGS xL2R2 secured the second place in the tournament with 324 and two victory royale to their names as well.

Screengrab via Epic Games

FNCS Chapter Three, season two standings: Oceania

JFT volx and PWR looterzxxxx dominated the Oceania tournament and came out on top on both days of the finals, even though they had only one victory royale to their name. They reaped rewards from their aggressive playstyle and will be getting $18,000 as prize, as well as one rare Axe of the Champions 2.0 pickaxe. Ceo alexgod and GLM BailyM followed behind, securing 436 points in the competition.