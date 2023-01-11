Competitive Fortnite is coming back in a big way in 2023 with the announcement of the Fortnite Champion Series 2023.

With a $10 million prize pool and a Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship in Denmark, this could be a big year for the game. While some organizations have been dropping out, Epic seems to be moving ahead with a full schedule of events in the coming months.

The only event that doesn’t have a date on the schedule yet is the FNCS Global Championship 2023, which will take place sometime in late 2023. Make sure you check back here for all the updated information on the current FNCS schedule.

All competition dates for FNCS 2023

All of these events are subject to change since the new seasons of the game or competitive bugs can interfere and cause the dates to move.

FNCS Major One

Weekly competition Feb. 2 to 5 Feb. 9 to 12 Feb. 16 to 19

FNCS Major One Surge Week Feb. 24 to 26

FNCS Major One Grand Finals March 3 to 5



FNCS Major Two

Weekly competition April 13 to 16 April 20 to 23 April 27 to 30

FNCS Major Two Surge Week May 5 to 7

FNCS Major Two Grand Finals May 12 to 14



FNCS Major Three

Weekly competition July 20 to 23 July 27 to 30 Aug. 3 to 6

FNCS Major Three Surge Week Aug. 11 to 13

FNCS Major Three Grand Finals Aug. 18 to 20

FNCS Last Chance Major Aug. 24 to 27



The FNCS Global Championship is going to be sometime in late 2023. If it follows the same timing as last year’s North Carolina competition, it may be sometime in early November. With the first weekly competition starting on Feb. 2, players will have several months to prove their skill in the game.