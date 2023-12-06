When does Fortnite Festival come out?

Epic Games’ Fortnite Festival lets you make a band with your friends in Fortnite. Just like classic music games like Rock Band, you’ll play hits on stage by pressing the right keys at the right time. But when does it launch?

Fortnite Festival goes live on Dec. 9, 2023, at 8pm CT.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 3 : 0 9 : 5 8 : 5 8

This new Fortnite game mode was initially teased during the Big Bang event, which marked the beginning of Chapter Five, season one.

Eminem appeared on stage and, in a surprising moment, players had a brief chance to experience the Festival, as attendees saw musical notes streaming down the center of their screen. Following this sneak peek, Epic Games officially confirmed the new mode with the trailer below.

How is Fortnite Festival gameplay?

Fortnite Festival, to be introduced in Chapter Five, features instruments and allows players to choose from guitar, bass, drums, keytars, and vocals. The songs are probably those already available as Lobby Songs in the game, each with its own Jam Track. The objective is to hit as many notes as possible for the highest score.

Renowned leaker iFireMonkey suggests the following features will be in Fortnite Festival:

Score multipliers : These boost your total score as you hit consecutive notes without missing. Includes “Overdrive,” a feature that temporarily doubles your multiplier.

: These boost your total score as you hit consecutive notes without missing. Includes “Overdrive,” a feature that temporarily doubles your multiplier. Lift notes : Special notes playable by pressing or releasing a button, similar to Guitar Hero’s hammer-on and pull-off mechanics.

: Special notes playable by pressing or releasing a button, similar to Guitar Hero’s hammer-on and pull-off mechanics. Flawless ratings : Achievable if you don’t miss any notes.

: Achievable if you don’t miss any notes. Leaderboards : Both Friends and Global leaderboards for each song.

: Both Friends and Global leaderboards for each song. Different difficulties : Affects the number and speed of notes on the chart.

: Affects the number and speed of notes on the chart. Separate battle bass : Offers new instrument skins and cosmetic items.

: Offers new instrument skins and cosmetic items. Customizable controls: It’s yet to be confirmed if external instrument controllers from games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero are compatible.

Fortnite Festival battle pass and Festival Points

Fortnite Festival is set to feature its own battle pass and a unique currency called Festival Points, based on early leaks. Festival Points are earned by playing songs and completing Festival-exclusive quests. The Festival-specific pass is independent of the standard battle royale pass, meaning progress in one doesn’t affect the other. That said, playing in Festival mode can still contribute to your overall level, which advances your battle royale pass.

Leaker iFireMonkey revealed the game files indicate the Festival battle pass will offer both free and premium rewards. The premium version of the battle pass will be available for purchase using V-Bucks.