Fortnite fan creates concept for new cosmetic items called Calling Cards

Fortnite: Battle Royale has lots of cosmetics and customizable items, but sometimes it feels like we’ll never have enough.



A fan called easkate created a concept for a new category of cosmetic items: Calling Cards. These items are cards that would appear in specific moments of a match, such as on spawn island or when an opponent eliminates you. They shared a video on Reddit of how these Calling Cards would work.



They resemble Apex Legends’ stat trackers to some extent, but they’re much more like Rocket League’s banners that players can customize. They show a brief title that the player holds for completing a certain achievement, and that allows their opponents to know how good they are at certain parts of the game.



Easkate also imagined Calling Cards based on achievements in their concept video. For instance, having a good performance with certain character outfits would get players a kind of mastery card that they’d be able to show to others.



Apparently, this idea would replace Fortnite’s banners, which are items players can only see in the lobby and they never show up again during matches. With Calling Cards, though, players would be able to show off their skill to others after eliminating them.



Players would also get sprays to tag areas around the map with their own card as a warning to other players. Coming across a spray that shows someone has 2,000 eliminations in season nine, for instance, would be rather intimidating. That’s the same effect stat trackers have in Apex Legends in pre-match screens.



But this is just a concept. If Epic ever adds something similar to Fortnite, it might only be when a new season starts. So far, the Reddit community has massively approved of the Calling Cards concept, though.