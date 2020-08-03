Fortnite disables Motorboats in all game modes | Dot Esports

This is believed to be due to a glitch allowing players to duplicate consumables.

Fortnite has disabled Motorboats from all its game modes due to an issue that was reported by players over the weekend.

Posting to Twitter, the news was announced stating that they will provide an update once the problem is resolved.

Due to an issue, we’ve temporarily disabled Motorboats in all game modes.



We’ll provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/B08UWqBdn9 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 3, 2020

Motorboats while being in the game for some time, have had a variety of issues showcased over the last few days, such as the unlimited heal glitch believed to be the reason for their recent disabling.

This glitch enabled the player to multiply any consumable item in their inventory to an unlimited quantity. This glitch was game-breaking as it would allow players to remain in the storm while using an unlimited supply of consumable items to remain alive until they inevitably outlasted the fellow players.

Another issue related to Motorboats that was reported over the weekend saw the vehicle glitch through a waterfall resulting in the player being stuck outside the map. This was first reported by Lucas7Yoshi on twitter who shared a clip of the problem to Twitter.

was looking for the spaceship and then somehow broke the game pic.twitter.com/i5XeQsBBuc — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) August 1, 2020

Similarly, another glitch regarding Motorboats would see players entering the waterfall slightly before emerging allowing players to phase through objects and have an unfair advantage over other opponents in the game.

It appears all these issues have been noted and will be addressed in a future update to see Motorboats make their return to the game.

Currently, there has been no announcement of when this will take place leaving players to find alternative water-based transportation methods in the meantime.