Fortnite dataminers claim Epic Games asked them not to leak contents of Chapter 3, season one update

Epic Games is gearing up to hold its end-of-Chapter event in Fortnite later this week. And as you’d expect, Epic has massive things planned.

But according to dataminers, Epic Games has reached out to the dataminers and asked them not to leak any of the contents within the upcoming 19.00 update during the game’s downtime. Update 19.00 will usher in a new chapter of the game and likely include a ton of new content and changes to the map.

The claim that Epic reached out to dataminers has come from several of Fortnite’s most popular leakers on social media, and it seems only a few are planning to honor the request and hold off on leaks.

Epic Games has asked leakers to not post any leaks during the v19.00 downtime.



We realize why this is an important concern for them and have provided suggestions on how to make their idea work in a good way.



Based on their response, we will evaluate if this is a realistic idea. — Shiina 🎄 (@ShiinaBR) December 1, 2021

Epic requested me & other leakers to not post leaks during the 19.00 downtime and I'll most likely do what they said If they're willing to take this seriously instead of just stopping 2-3 leakers from leaking. I gave them some ideas on how to do it, just waiting for a response.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 1, 2021

Epic Games contacted multiple leakers earlier today asking them to wait until downtime for v19.00 (Chapter 3 – Season 1) ends before posting any leaks.



As @ShiinaBR has already mentioned, we will evaluate if this is a realistic thing to do for that update.



/1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 1, 2021

Many of the leakers allegedly contacted have questioned whether this is going to work at all and explained that if others can still leak its contents, there isn’t any reason why they shouldn’t.

Dataminers have been a massive part of the Fortnite community and have been key in revealing upcoming content for the game early. In past seasons, most of the additions and changes have been revealed during downtime.

Update 19.00 will roll out sometime after Chapter Two holds its finale event on Dec. 4. In the coming days, we’ll likely have a better gauge on if Epic’s request to leakers will be honored and how it will affect the new chapter’s launch.