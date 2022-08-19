Fortnite data miners point to four possible new crossovers, including Destiny

Fortnite is currently one of the largest live-service games on the market, evolving over its five-year history into a platform for entertainment companies to showcase their characters. The most recent Dragon Ball collab has been happily received by players, and it’s sounding like more might be on the horizon. According to data miners, there could be another collab coming to the game as soon as next week.

One of the leakers, MidaRado (who has been correct about these crossovers before), has been posting that one of four potential crossovers might be happening soon. The listed choices are:

Destiny 2

Doom

Family Guy

Lord of the Rings

This is an interesting list because both Doom and Family Guy have previously been leaked during an Unreal Engine 5 presentation earlier this year. Lord of the Rings was rumored to be coming sometime in the future when a data miner found a castle that looks similar to one from the LOTR canon. Destiny 2 is the only new rumor being floated around as a potential collab.

While these are all well within the range of speculation, some of these franchises have been teased before. Unfortunately, players won’t likely know more until files are added to the game, or Epic Games makes a public announcement. Other leakers have backed MidaRado, stating that they’ve been right about crossovers in the past.

Many in the comments under the tweet are stating that they believe that it could be Destiny 2, with an update stream for the game set on Aug. 23. Others think it’s Doom due to the free period of Doom 64 on the Epic Games Store currently running until Aug. 25. While all of these collaborations would be cool and welcome among fans of the IP, there’s no confirmation that any of these are coming soon. Players can keep an eye on Dot Esports and Fortnite‘s social channels for any future updates about these crossovers.