Lord of the Rings could be coming to Fortnite, according to data miner

Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games and has been for the last few years. Since 2017, Epic Games has created a platform that has arguably led to more branded crossovers than any other game in history. While Fortnite is still celebrating its Dragon Ball crossover, a new theory from data miner ShiinaBR points to a potential Lord of the Rings collab.

The famous Rock Family have been taking their vacation and relaxing around the island during this summer update, according to Shiina. Right now, they’re hanging out on the beach, and Rock Kid is building a castle that shares some similarities with a LOTR castle. There are similarities between the two images shared, such as a broken wall on the left and a downward slope on the right.

Epic is currently teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration on the Island!



The Rock Kid is building this on the beach right now, and there are A LOT of similarities between this sand castle and a LotR castle!



(Thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/CThplKwCrh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022

The bottles and other litter in front of the castle look to be in some kind of formation like an army would at the start of a battle. The trash is organized in rows and columns, similar to different battle scenes in LOTR movies. This is all speculation, but it’s interesting that these two pictures would share that many similarities.

Fans have been noticing more details on the map since the Dragon Ball collab was teased at the beginning of Chapter Three by a single house in the ocean by Sanctuary. While it could be nothing, it seems that Epic is leaving breadcrumbs for its fans to follow. But it took nearly four seasons for Fortnite to introduce Dragon Ball after first teasing it, so this collab could be months away.

Players will just have to wait and see if Lord of the Rings is coming to Fortnite, but anything seems possible for the game at this point.