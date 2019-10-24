Fortnite data miners leak Final Reckoning cosmetic pack

Every week, there’s a new update pushed for Fortnite that issues weekly bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. Among those changes, Epic Games adds new lines of encrypted coding that might hint at more upcoming changes or new cosmetic arrivals.

And today, French Fortnite data miner Llama_Leaks posted a new set of cosmetics through decrypted code. Another data miner, ShiinaBR, posted a video to show off the Final Reckoning items.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter ALL FINAL RECKONING SKINS w/ 🔥🔥 – “Indigo Wings” Back Bling – “Unification” Emote – “Ultra Scythe” Pickaxe (Some Back Blings & Pickaxes are missing, I unfortunately couldn’t get them In-Game.) https://t.co/z6tGMCK3W1

The Final Reckoning cosmetics will be a part of a new pack that will be available in the in-game store for around $15 to $20, according to the data miners.

If the leaks are true, players will have to spend real-life currency instead of using V-Bucks through the Item Shop.

The Final Reckoning Pack will reportedly include the following outfits and back blings:

Catrina Outfit and back bling

Willow Outfit and back bling

Blacklight outfit and back bling

ShiinaBR said that The Final Reckoning pack should be available within the next 24 hours.