Fortnite data miners leak Creative 2.0 functions

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about Epic Games’ next big update to Fortnite‘s Creative map creator. Players have dubbed the update that plans to change everything about Fortnite creative “Creative 2.0.” Now, thanks to data miners, fans have a better idea of some of the functions that will be available to creators.

According to data miner InTheShade, players will have complete creative control over their island in Fortnite‘s Creative mode when this update releases. They list various features in an extensive Twitter thread that goes through different code found in the game’s files. According to this user, the new Creative mode will work using a new scripting language in Fortnite called Verse.

Here's a bunch of the functionalities that you will be able to use in Fortnite's upcoming scripting language named "Verse" for Creative 2.0!



> Creating your own models

> Spawning items

> Storm controller (you can control pretty much everything about it)

> AI scripting pic.twitter.com/anNDSx84Ne — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) June 11, 2022

Some of the more impressive features listed in the thread include the ability to create models, giving NPCs a new level of complexity, and a variety of audio/visual tools. Another data miner, HYPEX, describes a “Verse NPC,” a scripted AI that the creator can fully customize. Whether moving around the map or emoting, this will add a new level of depth to these maps.

Creative 2.0 will have a thing called "Verse NPC", it's basically a scripted AI and you can make it move to points on the map, wander, emote, ect.. And whenever that AI moves to the next point, it'll tell you if that point is reached, unreachable, canceled or unsupported. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 11, 2022

According to InTheShade, they barely scratched the surface of what this game will let Creative players do in terms of creating new games and maps to play on. In some ways, it seems that the new Creative platform inside Fortnite will be similar to games like Roblox, where the best part about the game is that it hosts so many interesting experiences.

There’s no set release date, but leakers pointed to later this summer or next season. While players wait, there are still plenty of Creative maps that players can use to earn battle pass experience.