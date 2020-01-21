Fortnite data miner discovers Chinese New Year cosmetics

Chinese New Year cosmetics will be arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop, according to well-known data miner ShiinaBR.

With rumors hinting toward an in-game event to celebrate the Chinese New Year starting on Jan. 25, data miners were able to uncover skins, back bling, pickaxes, and more designed around Chinese samurai culture.

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed that these cosmetics exist since the company doesn’t comment on leaks or rumors.

Here are some screengrabs of the Chinese New Year cosmetics:

Tigress

Screengrab via Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Swift

Screengrab via Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Gan

Screengrab via Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Jade Racer

Screengrab via Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Smoke Dragon

Screengrab via Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Shifu

Screengrab via Epic Games, ShiinaBR

With the rumored start date for the event only a few days away, Fortnite fans should expect to hear some details from Epic soon.