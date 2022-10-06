Fortnite Creative 2.0 could release soon, per leak

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now due to the different ways that players can enjoy it. While it originally started as a tower-defense game, it has evolved into a platform that allows players to create any game they want in Fortnite Creative. There have been rumors for months about the evolution to Creative, called the 2.0 update, and it may release soon.

According to Fortnite dataminer and leaker @FNBRintel on Twitter, an anonymous source claims that the Creative 2.0 update will release in the middle of next season. With Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to end on Dec. 4 or 5, this would point to a late December to early January release window for the update.

RUMOR: An Anonymous source claims that Creative 2.0 is planned for release mid-way through next season!



They claim that Epic is currently working to make it release as soon as possible 🔥#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/f8FHoKfscy — FNBRintel 🎃 (@FNBRintel) October 6, 2022

This is notable because Dec. 6 marks the fourth anniversary of Fortnite‘s Creative mode coming out. With Epic showing its appreciation every year for anniversaries of the battle royale and STW modes, it may choose a time around this anniversary to unleash its Creative mode update to the world.

There are a lot of new features rumored for Creative 2.0, it apparently uses many features found in the Unreal Engine. Players will have full control of their maps and many data miners believe that it will completely change Fortnite Creative, lifting it to compete with the likes of game-turned-development platform Roblox.

This is all speculation at this point from the hearsay of one of the bigger data mining accounts. While it would be nice to get the extra tools sooner, it’s worth Epic Games making sure it works completely before release.