Fortnite Coachella event: How to join, all challenges, and rewards

Fortnite is a big fan of what’s happening in music, with it once again celebrating the Coachella music festival in-game. This new collab brought new cosmetics, emotes, and a Creative Island to the game just for this event. Part of Coachella Island is participating in quests on the Fortnite website to earn even more free cosmetics.

Here’s all the information on how to join the Coachella Island Fortnite website challenges and the rewards you can expect.

What is the Fortnite Coachella Island website event?

Screengrab via Dot Esports

As Epic Games has done in the past, the Coachella event comes with challenges on the Fortnite website that players can complete to unlock specific cosmetics. They’re split up into three different sections, with challenges varying across in-game and the Coachella Creative Island that can be found with the code 5449-4207-1280.

Those interested should make sure that they have an Epic Games account and that it’s connected to the platform that they primarily play on by connecting it through the “Accounts and Apps” page.

How to join the Fortnite Coachella website quests

Once you’ve gone to the website above, you’ll need to log in with your Epic Games account as normal. Once you’re in, you’ll see an in-game challenge that you need to complete in order to unlock the Coachella loading screen featured above. Once they’re logged in, players can see the quest they’ll need to complete for the loading screen.

It’s simple and only requires that players get in a vehicle and ride it for 1000 units of distance across the map. It specifies that this specific challenge will run from April 13 to the 23, so players will need to make sure that they’re taking advantage of the different vehicles in the game. Players can even listen to Icon Radio in cars to hear some of the hits from the artists who will be at Coachella.

There are other Coachella Island Quests mentioned for Week One starting on April 14 at 2pm CT and Week Two on April 21 at 11am CT. During both of these weeks, players will have opportunities to earn a few different cosmetics separate from the loading screen. It’s unclear if these will be unlocked on the website or via in-game tabs instructing players to go to the Coachella Island

What are the rewards of the Coachella Fortnite challenges?

The website challenge that’s currently available will award players with the Loading Screen shown above, but the weekly challenges will provide more rewards, with some repeating when the quests repeat the second week.

Screengrab via Dot Esports Screengrab via Dot Esports

Hi-Fi Cacti spray (Week One or Two)

Look At the Sky lobby track (Week One or Two)

Cact-Eye emoticon (Week One or Two)

Coachella Sunset Spray (Week Two)

Players will have the entire period to earn the first set of emotes, but the Coachella Sunset spray is only going to be available from April 21 at 11am CT to April 28 at 11am CT.

That’s all the information you need to know about the Coachella event in Fortnite, how to join, and what you can earn.