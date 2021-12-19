Fortnite Chapter 3 Toy Biplane locations on Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, and Sleepy Sound

Fortnite’s Christmas-themed Winterfest is back with presents for the players. It has brought a whole lot of interesting quests to complete and earn rewards. One of these quests asks the player to find three Toy Biplanes scattered all over the island.

Though Biplanes usually arrive as vehicles during the holidays in Fortnite, Epic Games gave them a different purpose this year. Players must find Toy Biplanes around Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, and Sleepy Sound to complete a challenge, which nets 18,000 XP to level up in the game and move towards season-based rewards.

Here are the Toy Biplane locations in Fortnite.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Location one: Condo Canyon

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

First, go to the northwestern gas station. After reaching the spot, move towards the back of the building to find the biplane sitting next to the trash can and slurp barrels.

After that, take the straight road towards the east side and go near the swimming pool of that red-colored house. The biplane should be ready to claim beside a sack game by the pool.

Then, head to the northeasternmost house on this point of interest. The next biplane is near a chair close to the drawing room on the ground floor.

There are more biplanes located on the southern side. Players can find one biplane on the valley near the river.

The last one on this point of interest appears in the south-western side of the map inside the Keyboard King cafe. Players can notice the biplane sitting on floor just side of the shelf full of monkey toys.

Location two: Greasy Grove

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

Starting from the southern side, players should enter the gas station. The first biplane in this location will be just below a workbench in the area.

Move towards the next shop located on the left side. After entering the shop, players should see a quadcrasher and a Christmas tree in the centre. Move towards that and check behind these objects to find the second biplane.

Lastly, move towards the northwestern corner of the location to spot a park. The biplane will be under the slide.

Location three: Sleepy Sound

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg