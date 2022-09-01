Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 won’t be Marvel-themed, but it may feature Spider-Gwen, according to leaks

Being the ever-growing platform that it is, Fortnite is continuously changing its formula to keep players on their toes. With each new season, the game adds new themes and characters that are meant to change the battle royale in a way it hasn’t been before. In a new leak from popular Fortnite data miners, players were given some insight into what to expect from Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

In recent weeks, there were rumors and speculation that next season could be Marvel-themed. This assumption came from the fact that past season fours had superhero focuses. A new leak from data miners, however, seems to pour water on this theory but gives hope to another. Spider-Gwen will be showing up in the battle pass, according to the leaks.

BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS!



This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado.



After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/vuBmMiSy0B — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 1, 2022

This is the first real leak we’ve gotten since last season, and the fact that a number of different content creators have confirmed it looks promising. But we likely won’t know for sure until Epic begins releasing the promotional material for next season’s battle pass. It could be that Spider-Gwen could be the secret battle pass character that is unlocked by completing quests.

The fact that next season isn’t Marvel-themed should come as no surprise. Not only has Epic done it before, but this year alone has featured several different Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Prowler. If Epic was going to give a bunch of Marvel characters all at once, it would seem like it would do that all at once and save as many characters for that as it can.

With the current Fortnite season ending in a little over two weeks, players will soon find out what next season inside the battle royale has in store.