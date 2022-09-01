Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 teaser might have leaked early

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games around, constantly introducing new ways to surprise and challenge its players inside the battle royale. As a constantly evolving platform, many players are eager to learn as much about the next update as possible. In that vein, a new Fortnite image was posted to the Nintendo eShop earlier this morning.

According to various data miners, Epic Games might have accidentally posted this Chapter Three, season four teaser early, if it isn’t something else entirely. It features a metallic hand reaching out of a lake of sludge. While it doesn’t appear to be much at first, this could give players an idea of what to expect from future updates.

A hand reaching out of some kind of substance is common in other forms of media, usually shown by dirt in a grave. In the past, this reaching toward the sky from a submerged area symbolized survival, resurrection, or rebirth in a new form. It could be that this image is teasing the return of a character that players hadn’t seen for a while or was otherwise thought dead.

As with all of these posts, the community has been quick to speculate on what it could mean. ShiinaBR, for instance, is second-guessing whether or not this is a season four teaser or not. According to the data miner and Fortnite content creator, this could just be a teaser for next week’s v21.51 update on Tuesday.

ACTUALLY… This might not be a Season 4 teaser.



Remember, v21.51 is dropping next week, and the last few .01 updates we've got in the past included some BIG content.



Time to get ready for next week. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 1, 2022

Whatever the reason for the image, it has since been removed from the Nintendo servers. This likely means that it was posted early and without the consent of Epic Games. While that doesn’t point to much, it does confirm that it likely is an indicator of some future content that Epic doesn’t want to be revealed too soon.

With the v21.51 update coming on Sep. 6, and the new season coming a week after that, players will soon be able to see what this image means. While we wait, it’s hard not to notice the lifesaving gesture