Here are the Fortnite Chapter 3, season one patch notes

It’s a new Chapter for Fortnite, which means the popular battle royale title has undergone a dramatic series of changes. The final result may be unrecognizable for players who haven’t played in a while, but there’s plenty of new content to experience.

There’s a new primarily frozen map after the island was flipped at the conclusion of Chapter Two, some new gameplay changes, and plenty of new costumes and cosmetics. While the official patch notes have not been released yet, Epic has detailed numerous changes so far that we’ve outlined for you below.

Move It!

A handful of new movement changes have been added to Fortnite in Chapter Three. One of the biggest features is the ability to slide downhill, akin to the downhill sliding from Apex Legends. You can also still shoot and build while rapidly sliding downhill.

Image via Epic Games

Players can also use Spider-Man’s web slingers to swing between buildings, regardless of whether they’re sporting the Spider-Man suit or not. Additionally, the crawling mechanic for downed players has been boosted. Downed players can now move faster, pick up items, sort inventory, and open chests and doors. Downed players can no longer be shaken down by enemies.

The fun kind of Camping

Players will now be able to find Tents out on the map, which can be thrown down and assembled. You can get inside the tent and heal, or safely stash up to three items in it that you can collect in later matches, provided you can find a Tent in those later matches.

Image via Epic Games

Teammates can share a Tent in Duos, Trios, or Squads. Tents can’t be used in Competitive playlists.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown

Winning, or finishing with a high place in a match, now rewards you with a Victory Crown, which you can wear during the next match. However, the crown will shine bright and make you stand out to other players. The longer you hold on to the crown in the next game, the more bonus XP you earn, and you can earn an exclusive emote if you win a match while wearing a crown.

Image via Epic Games

The top four players in a Solos match will start the next game with a Crown, in addition to players from the top two teams in a Duos match, and the players from the winning team in a Trios or Squads match.

New weapons

A handful of new weapons have been added to Fortnite with Chapter Three:

Ranger Assault Rifle : medium-range assault rifle also viable at long ranges.

: medium-range assault rifle also viable at long ranges. MK-7 Assault Rifle : medium to long range assault rifle with high rate of fire that can be aimed down sights.

: medium to long range assault rifle with high rate of fire that can be aimed down sights. Striker Pump Shotgun : Shotgun with high damage and low fire rate.

: Shotgun with high damage and low fire rate. Auto Shotgun: Less damage than Striker, but higher fire rate and faster reload.

Less damage than Striker, but higher fire rate and faster reload. Sidearm Pistol : Medium range pistol with high accuracy and high headshot damage at shorter ranges.

: Medium range pistol with high accuracy and high headshot damage at shorter ranges. Stinger SMG : Short to medium-range SMG. Deals high damage to opponents and structures.

: Short to medium-range SMG. Deals high damage to opponents and structures. Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper: High-damage, long-range sniper rifle. Three shots per clip.

Other changes and additions

Certain actions like revives and using the Reboot Van can be done quicker when multiple players chip in. There are also special vaulted doors that require more than one player to open. Players will also have to look out for extreme weather, like lightning and tornadoes.

In addition, players can use the new Med-Mist spray to heal either themselves or their teammates, even while moving. They can also use the Guzzle Juice to slowly restore their health back to 100. The complete, full patch notes will be shared here when they are officially released.