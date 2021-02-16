All Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 challenges for week 12, 13, 14, and 15 | Dot Esports

With today’s long-awaited Fortnite patch comes the return of fan-favorite Floor is Lava and Air Royale limited-time modes, along with a few new additions to the game.

The patch, which hits the live servers in a couple of hours, features two new portals, Kepler and Skirmish, the return of the Flint Knock pistol from the vault, and a new Comeback LTM, where all loot starts as common and increases in rarity after each respawn.

But as always, there's a new batch of challenges available to complete around the Fortnite island. This time around, the challenges for week 12, which kick off this week, as well as week 13, 14, and 15 have been leaked.

Here's the full list of Fortnite challenges for week 12, 13, 14, and 15.

Week 12 challenges

[55,000 XP] Hit 5 opponents within 10 seconds of Zerp Point Dashing

[22,000 XP] Hit 10 opponents within 10 seconds of Zerp Point Dashing

[22,000 XP] Hit 15 opponents within 10 seconds of Zerp Point Dashing

[22,000 XP] Hit 20 opponents within 10 seconds of Zerp Point Dashing

[22,000 XP] Hit 25 opponents within 10 seconds of Zerp Point Dashing

[20,000 XP] Deal 200 damage within 15 seconds of gliding

[20,000 XP] Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

[20,000 XP] Destroy 3 inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations

[20,000 XP] Find a family portrait from a shipwreck

[20,000 XP] Throw a fish back into the water

[20,000 XP] Hit 3 different opponents with a harpoon gun

[20,000 XP] Catch 3 different weapon types from fishing spots

Week 13 challenges

[55,000 XP] Build 60 structures

[22,000 XP] Build 120 structures

[22,000 XP] Build 180 structures

[22,000 XP] Build 240 structures

[22,000 XP] Build 300 structures

[20,000 XP] Scan a server at a Surface Hub

[20,000 XP] Throw 3 fruit at Hunter's Haven

[20,000 XP] Deal 300 damage t opponents at Hunter's Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row

[20,000 XP] Deal 300 pistol damage

[20,000 XP] Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

[20,000 XP] Enter the Zero Point

[20,000 XP] Destroy 5 Crystal Trees

Week 14 challenges

[55,000 XP] Deal 200 damage to opponents greater than 50 meters away

[22,000 XP] Deal 400 damage to opponents greater than 50 meters away

[22,000 XP] Deal 600 damage to opponents greater than 50 meters away

[22,000 XP] Deal 800 damage to opponents greater than 50 meters away

[22,000 XP] Deal 1,000 damage to opponents greater than 50 meters away

[20,000 XP] Collect 4 cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

[20,000 XP] Harvest 8 fruits and vegetables

[20,000 XP] Earn 150 bars to hire a character

[20,000 XP] Visit 2 different restaurant kitchens

[20,000 XP] Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park Time Trial

[20,000 XP] Drop a car off at a gas station or garage

[20,000 XP] Drive a car from Plesant Park to Lazy lake

Week 15 challenges