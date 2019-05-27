Fortnite bug doesn’t let players place traps in the early game

Fortnite players are running into more bugs with traps.



A PlayStation 4 player shared a video of them not being able to place a trap at the beginning of a match. They landed on top of a house in Pleasant Park, got the trap, then went down to the garage. There were two players there fighting for a chest. The player tried to place a trap first on the floor, then on the wall to the left, to get the two players. The icon of the trap never shows up on either surface, so the player fails to place the trap and has to leave to look for weapons.



r/FortNiteBR – Could have gotten 2 trap kills today but the trap wouldnt load up. When will this bug be addressed?

This situation is different than those when you can’t place a trap because it’s impossible on that surface, such as on a metal fence. In those situations, players see the outline of the trap in red, which shows it can’t be placed there. In this video, though, the trap never shows up and its icon doesn’t appear in the player’s inventory. You can only see its green background.



An Epic employee replied to the thread, which might mean this issue is under investigation now.



Other players started guessing what this bug might be related to. One of them said they have issues with weapons and items loading a few seconds after they land. “I’ll try to place a launch pad and cannot,” they wrote. “Typically dropping all of my traps and picking them up fixes it.”



Another player said it might be related to the player’s lack of materials while placing the trap. “Pretty sure this happens because it believes it needs 10 wood/stone/metal to be placed, even if its placed on a normal wall.” In this case, the player who ran into the bug wouldn’t need materials to place the trap, but if there’s a bug with the trap auto-placing system that also builds a wall for you, this might be causing the issue.



Epic has yet to announce when it’s fixing this bug.

