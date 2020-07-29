The Best Fan-Made Concept Skins for Fortnite

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s future-slapstick aesthetic might be one of the most consistent things about the game, outside of its addictive, madcap gameplay. Epic Games has shown that there’s little it won’t put into the game when it comes to cosmetics—dinosaurs, teddy bears, hamburger people, and more.

Epic’s willingness to let the game be as silly as it wants to be has opened up a lot of creativity from the game’s community. One of the most popular kinds of fan creations is potential skin concepts—and we’ve collected some of the most impressive ones here.

NICKMERCS Icon Series

Image via @SneakyBroArt

This concept by @SneakyBroArt brings NICKMERCS to life in some amazing ways. The skin is upgradeable and the aesthetic perfectly fits Nick’s Spartan theming.

The Warden

Image via u/boomboxballarin



The storm is coming. Man, we really miss Game of Thrones. This skin, complete with a llama-head on the hilt of its sword pickaxe, would sate our thirst for blood, dragons, and political deception/decapitation.

DrLupo

One of gaming’s most popular and charitable personalities seems destined for Fortnite’s Icon Series. Seriously, Epic, make it happen. Everybody loves Lupo and everybody would love this dope skin concept by @TheFinalHoss.

Slurp Team Leader

Image via u/nollobandz

“Party hard…get dubs harder…” says it all for this skin concept, which perfectly matches the Party Animal pickaxe. This dude looks mean and lean and ready to pick up some victory royales.

Flavortown

Image via u/Kicker36

Who hasn’t found themselves watching the Food Network when they can’t sleep at night to find a Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives marathon? Guy Fieri’s infectious and sometimes obnoxious behavior would be a great fit in Fortnite. Who wouldn’t love a mozzarella stick pickaxe?

Squirrel Scout

Image via u/SneakyParagon

This concept is awesome. It’d be hilarious to run around with a giant acorn pickaxe. The flying squirrel costume is just the icing on the cake.

Ariana Grande

ARIANA GRANDE X FORTNITE [ SKIN CONCEPT #2 ]



After great anticipation, she is finally here! By far one of my favorite pieces ever but also one of the hardest to make. I really hope you love it as much as I do!!



Let me know what you guys think! ♡ pic.twitter.com/HZFnxq8WVd — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) July 26, 2019

If Travis Scott can stomp around the Fortnite map, why not Ariana Grande? One of the world’s biggest popstars was brought to life by @D3NNI_yt.

Klutzy Klown

Image via u/SneakyParagon

This entire set is impressive, nailing the clown car vibe wonderfully. We especially like the balloon concept for a glider and the massive (hopefully squeaky) hammer pickaxe.

Combat Chef

Image via u/Herp_Duh_Derp

Is anyone hungry? Combat Chef could help you cook up some victory royales with his especially cool Tenderizer pickaxe.

Street Ops

Image via u/yellow_logic

For the Fortnite player who imagines themselves parkouring into the fray, hit the streets and tag your base with some sweet sprays. Actually, that’s a good idea. The ability to use emotes as sprays? Imagine that.

Wasteland Wrecker

Image via u/SneakyParagon

This skin would complement the Rust Lord skin that came with the season three Battle Pass, especially considering the overall theme of Fortnite as a whole. Did you know the game actually began as a post-apocalyptic co-op, tower defense, base builder? That’s fine, no one does.

