Fortnite banning players for abusing searching for party feature

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island every year. But when a game gets this popular, it frequently has to deal with cheaters and others who abuse the in-game systems. After the introduction of the party search feature, it seems that Epic Games has created a way to ban players who abuse it.

The feature allows players to look for others who might be interested in the same things through Social Tags. These tags allowed players to join up with others based on game type or social preferences. Epic has now implemented a way to ban players from using the party search feature when they have abused it, according to data miner iFireMonkey.

Epic Games can now ban players from using the Looking For Party feature. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 7, 2022

In a second tweet, iFireMonkey goes on to describe the code and its in-game message to players who get banned, “‘LfgStateLfgOffSocialBan’: ‘Due to your recent behavior you have been banned from using Looking For Party.'” This likely means that players who are reported and found to have abused the in-game party search will no longer be allowed to use it.

It’s notoriously hard to get unbanned from something by Epic, if it’s possible at all. The developer usually won’t ban players randomly and it usually requires some form of evidence to happen in the first place. Your best bet to get around the ban is to reach out to Epic Games Support. You could always create a new account, but Epic prohibits making new accounts to get around bans.

Your best bet to avoid getting banned is to behave while you’re engaged in party chat with others and not abuse the game’s systems.