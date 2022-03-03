Fortnite adds new FNCS outfit and Back Bling to store ahead of Finals weekend

To celebrate the start of the Grand Finals weekend of the Fortnite Champion Series for Chapter Three, season one, Epic Games has released a new FNCS-themed outfit and Back Bling now available in the in-game store.

The outfit is a black-and-white hoodie that features the blue-and-yellow color scheme of the FNCS, with the FNCS logo on the bottom of the torso. It comes in a hood-up and hood-down variant, costs 800 V-Bucks, and comes with the “Victory Strikes” loading screen. Players can also purchase the “Winner’s Mark” Back Bling and the “Infinite Hype” menu music for 200 each.

FNCS Finals is this weekend.



It's time to show off your skill with the brand new FNCS Outfit and Back Bling in the item shop now! pic.twitter.com/Okpo6t1ZdZ — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 3, 2022

The FNCS items were released days before the start of the Grand Finals for each of the seven regions. Each region (NA West, NA East, Europe, Brazil, Asia, and the Middle East) features 50 duos fighting in their respective finals, with 16 from qualifiers, 16 Victory Royale winners from semifinals, and 18 more teams from semifinals based on overall performance (placements and eliminations).

The Grand Finals will be split into two sessions running on March 5 and 6, with a three-hour and six-match limit on each session. Scoring is based on placement and eliminations, but there’s a new “match point variable” that serves as a sort of mercy rule. If one team earns 500 total points and three Victory Royales before the 12 matches, the Finals will be over and that duo will be declared the champion.

Over $3 million in prizes is on the line globally, with the European Finals posting the biggest prizes of any region. Europe’s first, second, and third-place prizes of $300,000, $200,000, and $150,000 are all larger than the next-highest first-place prize: $130,000 in NA East.