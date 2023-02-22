Flakes Power is the latest Icon Series skin in Fortnite as game hits new heights in Brazil

With Fortnite now having over five and a half years of success under its belt, it’s safe to say that it would be nothing without its dedicated community. Epic Games seems to recognize this as well, frequently bringing some of the biggest personalities from the community into the game as members of the Icon Series. The newest Icon has been announced as Brazilian streamer Flakes Power.

Epic Games made the announcement in a blog post, crediting the community creator for the “electrifying energy” he’s bringing to the battle royale on Feb. 25 at 6pm CT. The statement also takes notice of the special creative island that will be coming to the island, called Flakes Deathrun 3.0, as well as some other handpicked choices in the Discover row.

There will also be a Duos Zero Build tournament called the Super Flakes Cup, allowing players to compete for a chance to win the bundle before it hits the Item Shop.

Flakes Power’s outfit will consist of a standard blue and red outfit that also comes with an alternate style that’s reminiscent of a comic book character. It’s black and red with the character’s skin and hair being completely white except for his glasses. In addition to the skin, there will be additional cosmetics like:

Get Flakey emote

Electro-Crest back bling

Electric Crescents pickaxe

All of the cosmetics included in the bundle will change between the alternating styles, with the emote allowing players to do it quickly while in a match.

The new skin for a Brazillian creator comes after the news that Fortnite has never been more popular in Brazil than it was at the start of Chapter Four this past December. Fortnite Brazil tweeted this announcement shortly after the season’s release, noting that the game hit its highest mark since Fortnite‘s launch in 2017. While the skin was likely in development for a while before that, it will likely be well received by the growing community.