First supposed images of Fortnite’s Geno are circulating the web

The lore in Fortnite can often be confusing, leading to many questions going unanswered for months, or even years. Many of Fortnite’s biggest mysteries have been unraveled during the current run of the Fortnite and Marvel Zero War comics, which take place during Chapter Three, season two. In an upcoming issue, it’s rumored that players will be getting their first look at Fortnite’s big bad, Geno.

The upcoming Marvel x Fortnite Zero War No. 5 will feature the first close-up look at Geno confirmed in the series so far, according to different data miners. Players saw him at the end of the Chapter Three, season two live event, but he appeared as a dark blob with bright glowing eyes. In these new images, Geno seems to be a knight-looking man with jet-black hair that has a white streak going through it.

FIRST LOOK AT GENO 🔥



They published his design in the new survey and his first official appearance will be in the Fortnite/Marvel collaboration comic! pic.twitter.com/h3v1HRCNuK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 26, 2022

In addition to the leak from the upcoming comic, Epic Games recently teased a few different skins that look to match up with the leaked pages. For instance, in ShiinaBR’s post above, the armors look to have similar markings. When compared with another skin from the recent survey, it’s easy to see how all three images might be related.

He looks a bit different in the survey, most notably the hair. Probably just an artstyle difference tho pic.twitter.com/Tx5upUjNkF — -.-. ..- — (@BeyondPlut0) August 26, 2022

While admittedly younger, the character on the left looks to be Geno, with the white streak in his hair and all. The icon on the chest also matches the image from the supposed comic book page, further cementing the idea that this could be Geno, but younger. If this is not Geno, then it’s certainly some form of a relative, be it a son or otherwise.

All of this is just speculation, and fans are likely to learn more about Fortnite‘s big bad and the survey skin in the coming months as Fortnite‘s story evolves.