Fan-favorite Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps removed as creators receive DMCA takedowns

Fortnite still manages to draw in over a million players daily nearly six years since it was released, partially because it has continued to evolve over the years. The most recent evolution came with the release of Creative 2.0, a reimagining of what’s possible thanks to UEFN. While many players have been creating new maps based on their favorite games, the DMCS takedowns have begun.

According to streaming reporter Jake Lucky, Activision has begun to issue takedowns of levels inside of Fortnite that are based on previous versions of its games. Maps like Rust and zombie modes have all been taken offline due to their similarity to the intellectual property of Activision’s Call of Duty series. It doesn’t seem players were using Activision’s assets due to Epic’s ban on IPs, but it was still enough to get the levels banned.

Activision has begun taking down Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps for Copyright Infringement. Meaning Call of Duty inspired maps like FPS Rust, Zombies, and more will no longer be playable as creators are contacted to remove them :/ pic.twitter.com/VUENqq3Fs2 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 3, 2023

Lucky doesn’t list all of the levels that have been taken down, but he states that some creators like MistJawaYT on Twitter have removed all of their Call of Duty-inspired creations. This follows news that Epic would make sure to remove anything it found to be infringing on others’ property, and this seems to be the first time that Epic is moving forth with that promise.

He also states that he knows this was inevitable, but it’s his hope “that creators who have a distinct creative spin on inspirations from other games are somehow allowed a workaround.” It’s unclear what this would be, but the Creative community is smart enough to be able to figure it out.