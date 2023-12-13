Famed Fortnite duo MrSavage, Mongraal reuniting for 2024 FNCS

Fans are today celebrating a return to what many consider the peak of competitive Fortnite, with MrSavage and Mongraal confirming they will reunite to play 2024 FNCS duos. The famous 19-year-olds have been on the scene since 2018 and will be looking to dominate the next season.

Although incredibly exciting, their announcement is not necessarily a surprise. The pair qualified for the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Duo Cash Cup Finals together on Dec. 9, and clearly fancied their chances as a long-term team. They also have a long history together in both their content creation and professional lives.

Both players have achieved marked success in competitive Fortnite over the years, with 43 combined professional wins across their careers. MrSavage and Mongraal have also enjoyed successful content creation careers, propelling them to the top of the scene. The duo has even frequently posted YouTube videos competing both together and against one another. Since establishing themselves as two of the most popular Fortnite players of all time, their partnership is predicted to bring in hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Despite his popularity, Mongraal has competed very little in 2023. Aside from The Reunion tournament in November 2023, Mongraal’s competitive success was mostly found from 2020 to 2021. His return to competitive Fortnite is made all the more anticipated now he has confirmed to be playing with MrSavage.

MrSavage and Mongraal’s announcement has unsurprisingly garnered an incredibly positive reaction on social media, with the official Fortnite Competitive account on X (formerly Twitter) commenting “OH MY” in response to MrSavage. Fortnite content creator Jerian has also expressed excitement that this will be “Prime Fortnite all over again.” Even Team Dignitas hopped into the conversation to celebrate.

It is clear Fortnite fans are in for a treat. The 2024 season has a treasured duo lined up to compete, and they are already showing great promise once again.