F1 legend Lewis Hamilton to receive Fortnite Icon Series skin

From one podium to another.

A decorated motorist turned future staple on video game podiums, Lewis Hamilton is the latest star to earn his place in Fortnite, Epic Games announced today. He will join the ranks of LeBron James, Travis Scott, and other celebrities with Icon Series skins in Fortnite on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Fortnite Icon Series is an ode to some of the most famous faces in sports, content creation, and music. From glamorous singer Ariana Grande to Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr., Fortnite players have had multiple chances to snag snazzy skins since 2019. And now, Hamilton will be the first Formula One athlete to join the elite in-game celebrity collection.

There are no limits. Transcend expectations. Break boundaries.



The heroic @LewisHamilton is joining the Fortnite Icon Series ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WdcbCq0H1Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2023

Fans largely agree that Hamilton’s record-breaking Formula One career is certainly enough to warrant recognition in one of the world’s most popular games. Perfectly timed, his Fortnite collection will drop while Formula One continues its series in Las Vegas from Nov. 16 to 19. But some fans have voiced frustration that Max Verstappen has not been included in the game, given his extreme popularity and current success in the sport.

Each Fortnite Icon cosmetic collection varies, with skins, stickers, emotes, and more up for grabs. Hamilton’s collection will feature two separate skins.

The first is a more traditional in-game celebrity skin in his likeness, featuring a jazzy multicolored shirt. But his second skin is more unique, with a superhero-like appearance. Based on the form of a classic Formula One driver kit, the skin features a yellow and black color scheme that gamers have likened to Black Panther’s suit.

Suit has same vibes pic.twitter.com/QizJ1BB0L4 — Revan (@RevanHit) November 15, 2023

Other items in the collection include a hoverboard, a melee weapon skin, and perhaps most importantly, Hamilton’s beloved bulldog Roscoe.

Fortnite skins have become synonymous with the game, featuring crossovers with huge brands such as Marvel, My Hero Academia, Star Wars, and the NFL. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to spend their in-game currency on new cosmetics, and Hamilton’s Icons collection looks sure to impress.

Make sure to head to the Fortnite store on Nov. 17 to secure the Hamilton bundle. Items from the Icon Series are available for a limited time only.