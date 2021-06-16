Everything you need to know about Fortnite's UEFA EURO 2020 Cup | Dot Esports

What better way to celebrate one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments?

Initially scheduled for 2020, the European Football Championship (EURO) was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Soccer fans around the world have been waiting impatiently for the strongest teams in Europe to compete against each other, and the tournament is finally here.

Since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, soccer found a place in Fortnite through skins and events. The celebrations in Fortnite look to be more competitive this time around with the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup. Players will be able to claim rewards and prize money by competing in the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup in Fortnite.

When does the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup start in Fortnite?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Cup in Fortnite kicks off on June 16. The event will be live for two days, wrapping up on June 17.

Fortnite players all over the world will be able to compete in the event while it’s live, and the game mode will rotate out when the event concludes.

How can you enter the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup in Fortnite?

Like previous events and competitions, you’ll be able to participate in the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup in Fortnite by selecting it as a game mode.

After selecting a game mode, simply queue up for a match to participate in the event.

What are the rewards of the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup in Fortnite?

Though the most competitive players will be aiming for the top of the leaderboards, there’s a reward for everyone in Fortnite’s UEFA EURO 2020 Cup.

Securing a total of 10 points during the first day of the event will unlock the Winner’s Cup emoticon. If you can score 20 points or more, you’ll automatically unlock the “Kick It!” spray as well, doubling the number of cosmetics you’ll be getting from the event.

Players securing a top-1,000 finish in their regions can participate on the second day of the event, where you’ll be competing for cash prizes.

How does the scoring system work in the UEFA EURO 2020 Cup in Fortnite?

If you’re looking to secure yourself a cash prize, knowing the scoring system can be vital. Though everyone wants to win all of their matches, there will be times where you’ll need to play for points and follow the safest route possible.

A 50th-place finish will net a single point, and this score will get bumped up by one point as you move up in the ladder.

Each elimination will be worth two points. Here’s the point distribution for the top 10 finishes.