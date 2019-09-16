Everything we know about the potential Fortnite season X rocket event

It’s been over six seasons since we last saw a rocket in Fortnite: Battle Royale. But with the introduction of some suspicious scaffolding at Dusty Depot and a set of timely leaks, it looks like another is soon to join the game.

Here’s everything we know about the next potential rocket event so far.

The clues

We don’t know the ins and outs of the rocket or what impact it’ll have on the game, but we do know it’s coming.

In addition to the introduction of the scaffolding at Dusty Depot, there are a few other intriguing clues scattered around the area.

Inside the north warehouse, for example, there’s a new entrapment that looks like the base of a rocket. It’s hard to tell exactly what it is, but it clearly points toward some sort of event.

The leaks

If that’s not enough to persuade you that a rocket event is coming, this will. There have been multiple leaked images and videos from reputable data miners, each showcasing a rocket.

HYPEX posted a rendered video on Twitter showing what the rocket may look like. He didn’t have any details of the upcoming scenario, but he suspects it’ll be drastically different than the previous event from season four.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter The Rocket Event is happening again but in a different scenario!! 🔥 https://t.co/27DpZB8BQv

To add further fuel to the fire, a mesh of the rocket has been unveiled by a Reddit user. It’s rocket-shaped, taking on a similar look to the previous rocket that created the large crack in the sky.

r/FortniteLeaks – New rocket mesh 251 votes and 16 comments so far on Reddit

Lastly, a detailed set of images has been leaked by Lucas7yoshi. It looks like it’s an exact copy of the original rocket upon further inspection. It’s not very exciting, but it at least gives us some more insight into the event.

Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter For those unaware, this is what the rocket looks like this is like 5 mesh’s that were added/readded in v10.30, so people who have never seen it can atleast see it also you can see the bottom that looks like a rift beacon or whatever its called Credit if used, thanks

This article will be updated when any further details are revealed.